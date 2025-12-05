Kalamkaval Twitter Review: Mammootty and Vinayakan starrer called ‘banger’, here are 7 tweets to read before watching

Kalamkaval has been revealed to the public, and the Malayalam crime thriller starring Mammootty in the main role. Directed by Jithin K. Jose, the film follows the story of a police officer in the Kerala police force in the early 2000s. As the main character starts investigating a seemingly unassuming case in the quiet village of Kottayikonam, he ends up encountering much deeper secrets that the place holds.

About Kalamkaval

Sub Inspector Rajan Abraham (Vinayakan) reveals a string of mysterious and small clues that connect to a massive plan of crime cases. These evidences uncover the truth behind many unsolved cases that have been lying in the law enforcement center for years, with unexpected connections to each other. Setting out on a path to unveil the truth behind many mysteries, Shankar Das (Mammootty) surfaces as the unexpected villain of the story.

Mammootty and Vinayakan are in the lead roles, with Gibin Gopinath, Gayatri Arun, Rajisha Vijayan, and Shruti Ramachandran starring in supporting characters. Many fans of the superstar jumped in to check out the first day, first shows of the film, and have taken to social media to react to the screenings. Some even popped in during intermission to share their views on Kalamkaval.

Kalamkaval X Review

Many have praised the 74-year-old for his performance as the lead police officer, also celebrating the efforts of Vinayakan and other actors. The storytelling of Jithin K. Jose has also earned accolades from the viewers, with one user commending the screenplay.

“What a Banger performance & Swag from Mammootty. Vinayakan & other characters support well. Gripping screenplay from the director Jithin, from Beginning to interval block. The Special Vintage track was Mammootty is super cool. Unexpected interval block which makes makes excitement for second half”

The film is also being hailed as the comeback release for Mammootty after the unfortunate runs of Dominic and the Ladies' Purse, and Bazooka. “And the man is Back babyyy Mammootty. Extraordinary Response for KalamKaval From the First Show, After 2 flops,The Mollywood Patriarch made his Terrific comeback....!! PEAKKaval Indeed.”

Some users were more neutral with their reviews, praising the efforts but not happy with the overall execution.

The approximate stars for the film seem to be in the 3-4 zone, which is not bad, especially considering the year-end release and the upcoming holiday season looming.

“KalamKaval (3.4/5) stars. Above average watch. Mammooka's performance is the main positive saving grace in this movie. Padathil nalla reethiyil lag ondayirunnu. The music & bgm by mujeeb is so fantastic & The direction in many scenes looked so amatuerish.”

“Watched Kalamkaval. Good direction & good screenplay with strong performances from entire cast. The music & bgm was perfect for creating the mood of the film. 8 chapters will keep you hooked to know what will happen next. Another best performance of Mammootty.”

Kalamkaval's box office update is awaited!

ALSO READ: Kalamkaval Review: Mammootty dominates as a chilling villain in a rather predictable crime thriller