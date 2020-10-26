Kalathil Santhippom Teaser: Jiiva and Arulnithi starrer is an intense action packed drama

The film Kalathil Santhippom reportedly will witness the friendship between two lead actors, Jiiva and Arulnithi. Both actors are seen doing some jaw dropping action sequences in the film's teaser.

The makers of the upcoming film titled Kalathil Santhippom released the much awaited teaser of the film. The teaser of Kalathil Santhippom starring southern actors Jiiva and Arulnithi packs a punch with its intense script. The film reportedly will witness the friendship between two lead actors. The two lead actors are seen doing some jaw dropping action sequences. The film's teaser consists of scenes where both the lead actors are playing a sport. The competitive side of both the actors is captured very well by the makers of Kalathil Santhippom.

The film has two female leads in Priya Bhavani Shankar and Manjima Mohan. The film will also reportedly feature actors, Radha Ravi, Robo Shankar, Aadukalam Naren, Renuka and Bala Saravanan in key roles. The highly anticipated film called Kalathil Santhippom is helmed by ace director N Rajasekar. The film is backed by RB Chaudhury. The upcoming film's technical team includes names like R Ashok who has done the dialogues.

Check out the teaser

Pa Vijay and Viveka have handled the lyrics, Abinandhan Ramanujam has done the camera work, editing is done by Dinesh Ponraj and M Murugan has done the art direction for the Jiiva and Arulnithi starrer. The fans and followers of the two leading men of the film are eagerly waiting for the film to release. The teaser of Kalathil Santhippom is generating a lot of interest in the film.

