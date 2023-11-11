Kalidas Jayaram and longtime girlfriend Tarini Kalingarayar get engaged in dreamy ceremony: Photos

Kalidas Jayaram, who predominantly appears in Malayalam and Tamil films recently announced his engagement to longtime girlfriend and renowned model Tarini Kalingarayar. In the presence of close family members and friends, the engagement ceremony unfolded in a brilliant show of love and tradition. Kalidas, renowned for his performances in films like Natchathiram Nagargiradhu, looked dapper in a silk pink kurta and dhoti, while Tarini dazzled in a silver and pink lehenga.

The photographs and videos from the engagement party instantly went viral on social media, with admirers and fans alike expressing their pleasure and extending well wishes to the couple.

More about the newly engaged couple Kalidas Jayaram and Tarini Kalingarayar

Kalidas has established his own position in the entertainment world as the son of legendary Malayalam and multilingual actor Jayaram, with memorable performances in the film industry. Tarini, a former Miss Tamil Nadu 2019, has since become a highly sought-after model. Recently at an award function, Kalidas made an announcement of marrying his long-term girlfriend Tarini Kalingarayar.

A viral promo clip from the event has been circulating online. In the video, the anchor welcomes Kalidas on stage, introduces him as the reason behind Tarini's success, and asks about their relationship. Kalidas responds with a heartwarming statement, saying, "She is the girl I intend to marry." He then proposes to Tarini in a playful imitation of actor Suriya's voice, making for a memorable moment.

Kalidas Jayaram and Tarini Kalingarayar began dating last year. Kalidas confirmed their relationship in October with a sweet photo from a Dubai vacation. They were pictured on a yacht at dusk, with a white heart emoji as the caption.

Their social media posts highlight their close bond. The couple has been open about their relationship, sharing images of themselves, including moments from their Onam celebrations.

Upcoming projects of Kalidas Jayaram's

Kalidas Jayaram was last seen in the Kamal Haasan-starrer Vikram. He currently has multiple film projects lined up. He will be seen in Indian 2, an upcoming Tamil vigilante action film directed by S. Shankar and produced by Lyca Productions and Red Giant Movies. A sequel to Indian (1996), it also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, S. J. Suryah, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Nedumudi Venu, Vivek, Gulshan Grover, Samuthirakani, Bobby Simha.

