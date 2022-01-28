Kalidas Jayaram channels his inner anbuselvan as he grooves to the lyrics of Uyirin Uyire; WATCH

Mollywood star Kalidas Jayaram has shared a fun clip on Instagram. The Vikram star is seen showing his swift moves on the Tamil song Uyirin Uyire. The actor is oozing swag in denim shirt and cool shades. He captioned the amusing video as, “Channeling the inner anbuselvan in me.”

Kalidas Jayaram also posed in the same ensemble and shared a dapper picture. The actor captioned it as, “Where are you MAYA?” Uyirin Uyire is a popular track from 2003 film Kaakha Kaakha starring Suriya and Jyothika. In fact, Maya is also Jyothika’s character from the film, where she plays a school teacher. The film turned out to be a tremendous hit and owing to this, the film has been remade in several languages. Written and directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, the film released on 1 August 2003 and opened to raving reviews. This post by Kalidas Jayaram can be taken as a small tribute to the film by the hit Tamil couple.