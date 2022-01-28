Kalidas Jayaram channels his inner anbuselvan as he grooves to the lyrics of Uyirin Uyire; WATCH
Advertisement
Mollywood star Kalidas Jayaram has shared a fun clip on Instagram. The Vikram star is seen showing his swift moves on the Tamil song Uyirin Uyire. The actor is oozing swag in denim shirt and cool shades. He captioned the amusing video as, “Channeling the inner anbuselvan in me.”
Kalidas Jayaram also posed in the same ensemble and shared a dapper picture. The actor captioned it as, “Where are you MAYA?” Uyirin Uyire is a popular track from 2003 film Kaakha Kaakha starring Suriya and Jyothika. In fact, Maya is also Jyothika’s character from the film, where she plays a school teacher. The film turned out to be a tremendous hit and owing to this, the film has been remade in several languages. Written and directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, the film released on 1 August 2003 and opened to raving reviews. This post by Kalidas Jayaram can be taken as a small tribute to the film by the hit Tamil couple.
Now coming to Kalidas Jayaram’s upcoming projects, the actor will be sharing screen space with biggies Kamal Haasan and Vijay Sethupathi in the action thriller Vikram. Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the project will also star Fahadh Faasil, Shivani Narayanan, Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Antony Varghese and Arjun Das in pivotal roles. Backed by Raaj Kamal Films International, the highly talked about film will be releasing in theatres on 31 March. We would also like to mention here that, contrary to popular believed, Vikram is not a sequel to the 1986 film of the same name.
Advertisement
Credits: Kalidas Jayaram Instagram
Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!