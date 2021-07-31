Kalidas Jayaram confirms joining Kamal Haasan in 'Vikram'; Thanks Lokesh Kanagaraj for this opportunity

The reports of Kalidas Jayaram playing a pivotal role in Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram were doing the rounds for quite a long time now. But, today, on July 31, Kalidas took to his Instagram handle and stunned all his fans by posting a picture with superstar Kamal Haasan. This picture was Kalidas' way of confirming that he would be playing a role in the Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Vikram also features Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in lead roles.

Kalidas Jayaram posted a picture of him standing beside Kamal Haasan. Kalidas had his hands folded as he smiled standing beside Kamal, whereas Haasan put his hand on Jayaram's shoulder. Both of them wore black shirts, Jayaram wore a white lungi, whereas Kamal paired it with grey jeans. Both of them look amazing in the picture. Jayaram captioned this image as, “Extremely elated to be a drop in this ocean of a film #vikram. Happy to join back with the one and only #andavar @ikamalhaasan sir. Thank you @lokesh.kanagaraj sir for this opportunity.

Take a look:

According to reports in The Times Of India, the shooting of Vikram had kick-started a week ago, and Kamal Haasan had expressed that he felt like being at the high school reunion while being at the film set on day 1.

Kamal Haasan is reportedly playing as a cop in the film. Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi will be seen in some crucial roles. 'Vikram' first look poster featuring the three big stars Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi was released a few days back and it elevated the eagerness among the fans. How excited are you about the movie?

