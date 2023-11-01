Kalidas Jayaram discusses marriage plans with girlfriend Tarini Kalingarayar

Kalidas Jayaram, who was most recently featured in the Tamil film Natchathiram Nagargiridhu, has revealed his plans to marry his long-time girlfriend, Tarini Kalingarayar. He made this announcement during an awards function where Tarini was awarded Best Fashion Model 2023.

A viral promo clip from the event has been circulating online. In the video, the anchor welcomes Kalidas on stage, introduces him as the reason behind Tarini's success, and asks about their relationship. Kalidas responds with a heartwarming statement, saying, "She is the girl I intend to marry." He then proposes to Tarini in a playful imitation of actor Suriya's voice, making for a memorable moment.

Kalidas Jayaram and British model Tarini Kalingarayar began dating last year. Kalidas confirmed their relationship in October with a sweet photo from a Dubai vacation. They were pictured on a yacht at dusk, with a white heart emoji as the caption.

Their social media posts highlight their close bond. The couple has been open about their relationship, sharing images of themselves, including moments from their Onam celebrations.

Tarini shares a strong and comfortable bond with Kalidas and his family, as evident in photos from previous outings. In one Onam photo, Kalidas gently places his arm around Tarini as they pose with his parents, actors Jayaram and Parvathy, and his sister Malavika.

Tarini Kalingarayar, the third runner-up in Miss Universe India 2021, is not only a successful model but also a wildlife enthusiast. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Visual Communication and has studied filmmaking. Tarini has been associated with several brands and has appeared in an advertisement alongside Deepika Padukone.

Kalidas Jayaram was last seen in the film Vikaram, which featured Kamal Haasan. He currently has multiple film projects in the pipeline, suggesting a bright future in the film industry.

