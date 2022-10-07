Kalidas Jayaram finally posts a photo with his model-girlfriend as they holiday in Dubai
Amidst all the speculations, Kalidas Jayaram has confirmed dating model Tarini Kalingarayar. He has posted a romantic photo with his girlfriend and they look super happy together.
Kalidas Jayaram recently raised eyebrows after his photos with model Tarini Kalingarayar surfaced on social media. Finally, the cat is out of the bag! Kalidas, son of film actors Jayaram and Parvathy, has confirmed he's dating model Tarini Kalingarayar on Instagram. The Paava Kadhaigal actor has posted a romantic photo with his girlfriend and they look super happy together.
Kalidas and his girlfriend are currently holidaying in Dubai. The young actor raised speculation about his relationship with Tarini when they posted Onam celebration pictures on Instagram. Tarini Kalingarayar is a model by profession and the Miss Universe India 2021 3rd runner up.
Going by their old photos, Tahiri shares a good and comfortable bond with Kalidas and his family. In one of the Onam photos, Kalidas can be seen putting one arm around his girlfriend with his parents actors Jayaram and Parvathy and sister Malavika in the same frame.
Check out their photos below:
Meanwhile, the couple is being showered with enough love in the comment section by their fans and celebrity friends. Kalyani Priyadarshan wrote, 'cute,' while National award-winning actress Aparna Balamurali commented, 'Darlings'.
Kalidas Jayaram was last seen in Kamal Haasan's 'Vikram' and Pa Ranjith's 'Natchathiram Nagargiradhu'
