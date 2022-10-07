Kalidas Jayaram finally posts a photo with his model-girlfriend as they holiday in Dubai

Kalidas Jayaram recently raised eyebrows after his photos with model Tarini Kalingarayar surfaced on social media. Finally, the cat is out of the bag! Kalidas, son of film actors Jayaram and Parvathy, has confirmed he's dating model Tarini Kalingarayar on Instagram. The Paava Kadhaigal actor has posted a romantic photo with his girlfriend and they look super happy together.

Kalidas and his girlfriend are currently holidaying in Dubai. The young actor raised speculation about his relationship with Tarini when they posted Onam celebration pictures on Instagram. Tarini Kalingarayar is a model by profession and the Miss Universe India 2021 3rd runner up.