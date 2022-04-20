Kalidas Jayaram floors us with his latest PIC, says 'Love is universal'

Kalidas Jayaram has been taking the internet by storm with his debonair pictures. Adding to the list, the actor has dropped his photo in a black vest and can be seen looking through the curtains. His latest post was captioned, "Love is universal." Before this, he shared a series of stills flaunting his infectious smile. He wore a cheetah print shirt.

Kalidas Jayaram has had a long relationship with the camera as he made debut as a child artist at the age of 7. He worked alongside dad Jayaram in the 2000 film, Kochu Kochu Santhoshanga. Later on, he did his first film as a protagonist in 2018, which was Abrid Shine's Poomaram.

Check out the picture below:

At the moment, the actor has wrapped up the filming of his upcoming Malayalam and Tamil bilingual flick, Rajni. First-timer Vinil Scariah Varghese is looking after the project's direction and the venture further stars Namitha Pramod, Saiju Kurup, Ashwin Kumar, Karunakaran, and Reba Monica John in significant roles.

The young actor also has Santosh Sivan’s directorial Jack N Jill, alongside Manju Warrier in the making. Director Santosh Sivan's next will see Soubin Shahir as part of the core cast.

Meanwhile, his other releases include Kamal Haasan and Vijay Sethupathi fronted, Vikram. Lokesh Kanagaraj's action drama is scheduled to be out in theatres across the country on 3 June

