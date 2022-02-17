Kalidas Jayaram & Kalyani Priyadarshan meet after a long time, treat fans with a selfie

Audiences were in for a treat with the 2020 Tamil anthology, Putham Pudhu Kaalai. Actors Kalidas Jayaram and Kalyani Priyadarshan were an integral part of the anthology. After almost 2 years, these two once again came together for a fun meet and shared a selfie from the get-together on their Instagram account.

Reminiscing old memories, Kalidas Jayaram and Kalyani Priyadarshan posed for a memorable still. The photo was captioned, “Co-star today after such a long time!”

Putham Pudhu Kaalai was a compilation of five short film segments that were helmed by Sudha Kongara, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Suhasini Maniratnam, Rajiv Menon, and Karthik Subbaraj. It included an ensemble cast with some biggies like Jayaram, Urvashi, M. S. Bhaskar, Ritu Varma, Shruti Haasan, Suhasini Maniratnam, Anu Haasan, Kathadi Ramamurthy, Komalam Charuhasan, Andrea Jeremiah, Gurucharan C, Leela Samson, Bobby Simha, Sharath Ravi, and K. Muthukumar.

The anthology was based on India’s 21-day lockdown in March 2020. The film got an OTT release on 16 October 2020 and received raving comments from the audience. Keeping in mind the original film’s success, a sequel to the anthology titled Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa was also released recently.

In the meantime, Kalidas Jayaram will be sharing screen space with Kamal Haasan and Vijay Sethupathi in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Vikram. Besides these three, the project will also cast Fahadh Faasil, Shivani Narayanan, Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Antony Varghese, and Arjun Das in significant roles. Financed by Raaj Kamal Films International, the highly anticipated project will be released in theatres on 31 March.