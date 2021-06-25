Kalidas Jayaram makes his fans go gaga by hinting at a collaboration with Silambarasan TR & Yuvan Shankar Raja

Taking to his Instagram space, popular actor Kalidas Jayaram shared a photo with Yuvan Shankar Raja and tagged Silambarasan TR.

At a time when actors and filmmakers are on a spree of announcing new films, Kalidas Jayaram has now shared a photo with music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja while hitting at a collaboration with him. He also tagged Silambarasan TR in the post and made things even more interesting. Sharing the photo, he wrote on the photo sharing website, “Better things r coming”. Fans and followers of the actor took to the comments section and expressed their anticipations.

Meanwhile, his next film was announced recently. The untitled movie has Kalidas Jayaram and Tanya Ravichandran in the lead roles. Richard M Nathan will be the cinematographer, while Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi will be helming it.. "This is my third directorial venture after Vanakkam Chennai and Kaali. I took some time for this movie as I wanted a good story. It has come good now. The movie speaks about the journey of life. Travel forms an integral part of the story. I was keen to cast youngsters in lead characters. Kalidas Jayaram and Tanya Ravichandran will fit the role well," said Kiruthiga while announcing the film.

See the post here:

Also Read: Prabhas' stubble look in these latest PICS will make you swoon; Don't miss it

On the other hand, Silambarasan TR is waiting for the release of Maanaadu, which is directed by Venkat Prabhu. The film has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja, while Kalyani Priyadarshan will be seen as the leading lady. It also has an ensemble of other cast members including SJ Suryah, Premgi Amaren, Baradhiraja among the others. It is expected that the makers will announce the film’s release date soon as the country is slowly getting back to normalcy.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×