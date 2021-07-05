Kalidas Jayaram pens a heartfelt birthday note for his Paava Kadhaigal director Sudha Kongara; Shares BTS Phot

Kalidas Jayaram, who previously collaborated with director Sudha for the superhit series Paava Kadhaigal, penned a special birthday note with BTS pictures.

Sudha Kongara, who grew to recognition worldwide with the critically acclaimed movie Aaakasam Nee Haddura starring Suriya and Netflix series Paava Kadhaigal starring Kalidas, is celebrating her birthday, today, on June 5, 2021. The director is celebrating her birthday and social media is filled with wishes from fans, well-wishers, and friends.

Actor Kalidas Jayaram, who worked with Sudha on the popular Netflix series Paava Kadhaigal and Putham Pudhu Kaalai, took to his social media to post a heartfelt wish for her. He shared a few unseen pictures of himself with Sudha from the sets and wrote, "An exceptional leader and my mentor. Working with you is an opportunity I will always be thankful for. When you took me under your wings, I could not foresee All the beautiful things Life had in store for me. Thank you for caring and inspiring me like you do... You are the bestestestttt guru ever. Happy birthday to you!" Sudha brought Kalidas back in Tamil with these two films, which won him a lot of praise from critics and cinema lovers."

On the work front, Kalidas Jayaram has teamed up with Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi for an untitled film. The untitled movie has Tanya Ravichandran in the female lead role. Richard M Nathan, who is known for his quality works, cranks the camera. Pentela Sagar is producing the movie on behalf of Rise East Entertainment. The rest of the cast and crew will be announced soon.

Credits :kalidas Jayaram Instagram

