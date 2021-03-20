Kalidas Jayaram shares an EMOTIONAL open letter from a transgender man who thanked him for his role as Sathaar

Kalidas Jayaram's portion in Paavakadhaigal was titled Thangam and it was directed by Sudha Kongara.

South star Kalidas Jayaram took over the internet recently after the release of the Tamil anthology Paava Kadhaigal. Directed by Sudha Kongaraj, Kalidas Jayaram was titled Thangam and it received a huge positive response from fans and critics alike. The portion had Kalidas Jayaram and Santhnu Bhagyaraj in the lead roles. Though it has been a while since the release of the anthology, it is still receiving positive responses from fans.

In one such incident, an open letter was shared with Kalidas Jayaram by one of his fans, who is a transgender man. Mentioning his gender, the fan explained how difficult his life has been. He stated that the film narrated the true reality of the people from the OGBTQ+ community. Kalidas took to his Instagram stories and shared the letter sent to him by his fan. The film was lauded by several celebrities including Dulquer Salmaan, Suriya, Lokesh Kanagaraj and several other celebrities.

Take a look at the letter here:

Jointly produced by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP Movies and Ashi Dua Sara's Flying Unicorn Entertainment. Critically acclaimed directors Sudha Kongara, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Vignesh Shivan and Vetrimaaran were brought on board to direct the anthology. As far as the casting is concerned, the film has Anjali, Bhavani Sre, Gautham Menon, Hari, Kalidas Jayaram, Kalki Koechlin, Padam Kumar, Prakash Raj, Sai Pallavi, Shanthnu Bhagyaraj and Simran as the lead actors. Kalidas Jayaram was also lauded for his role in yet another anthology titled Putham Pudhu Kaalai.

