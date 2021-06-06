Kalidas Jayaram teams up with Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi; Tanya Ravichandran plays the female lead

After directing films like Vanakkam Chennai and Kaali, Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi is all set to helm a mega movie starring Kalidas Jayaram and Tanya Ravichandran.

Kalidas made his debut with Malayalam film Kochu Kochu Santhoshangal (2000) at the age of seven and went on to win the National Film Award for Best Child Artist for Ente Veedu Appuvinteyum (2003). The actor then moved to Tamil films and since then, he has featured in a number of films. The young boy left everyone amazed by his performance as Sathaar in Netflix's Tamil anthology, Paava Kadhaigal. Well, Kalidas has a few films in the kitty and has also teamed up with director Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi.

After directing films like Vanakkam Chennai and Kaali, Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi is all set to helm a mega movie to be bankrolled by Pentela Sagar for Rise East Entertainment. The untitled movie has Kalidas Jayaram and Tanya Ravichandran in the lead roles. Richard M Nathan will be the cinematographer. "This is my third directorial venture after Vanakkam Chennai and Kaali. I took some time for this movie as I wanted a good story. It has come good now. The movie speaks about the journey of life. Travel forms an integral part of the story. I was keen to cast youngsters in lead characters. Kalidas Jayaram and Tanya Ravichandran will fit the role well," reveals Director Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi.

Richard M Nathan, who is known for his quality works, cranks the camera. Pentela Sagar is producing the movie on behalf of Rise East Entertainment. The rest of the cast and crew will be announced soon.

Meanwhile, fans are eagerly looking forward to what's next in store for them as the best and talented people come together for a travel film.

