Kalidas Jayaram trying to scare his lady love Tarini Kalingarayar is the cutest thing you'll see today

The video captures some amusing moments of the couple as Kalidas Jayaram successfully scares his girlfriend Tarini Kalingarayar several times. The post gives us an insight into the relationship of the latest couple in the town.

Kalidas Jayaram recently made headlines as he made his relationship with model and actress Tarini Kalingarayar official with a romantic Instagram post. He dropped a lovey-dovey picture of the two chiling on a yacht on the photo-sharing app, along with a heart emoji. Recently, the actor took to social media account yet again and shared a fun post featuring his lady love, "More issues than vogue...Wait till the end for a special appearance...Sorry @tarini.kalingarayar."

Refreshing your memory, speculation about the young actor's relationship with Tarini Kalingarayar started doing rounds after the couple posted photographs from the Onam celebration this year on social media with the star's family. For those who do not know, Tarini Kalingarayar is a model by profession and was the 3rd runner-up for the Miss Universe India in 2021.

Happy Birthday Appa

Yesterday, Kalidas Jayaram wished his father and celebrated actor Jayaram on his 57th birthday with a lovely post. He dropped a throwback picture of the father and son duo, along with the caption, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY APPA...Ps. You’re always there for me and I hope to always return the favor."

Kalidas Jayaram film lineup

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kalidas Jayaram will next grace the silver screens with the Malayalam and Tamil bilingual film titled Rajni. The movie also marks the directorial debut of filmmaker Vinil Scariah Varghese. Aside from the lead, the project further has Namitha Pramod, Saiju Kurup, Ashwin Kumar, Karunakaran, and Reba Monica John in pivotal roles, along with the rest.

Over and above this, Kalidas Jayaram will be a part of Santosh Sivan’s directorial Jack N Jill, with Manju Warrier as the lead.

