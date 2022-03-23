Kalidas Jayaram was one 'naughty' kid and this throwback childhood photo with his parents is proof

As we all know, Kalidas Jayaram is the son of South star Jayaram and his actress-wife, Parvathy. Today, we decided to take a look at the actor's Instagram feed and we found several heart-melting throwback pictures from his childhood that we cannot get over.

In March 2020, the actor posted an adorable still posing with his parents and sister Malavika. While his star parents can be seen flaunting their infectious smiles, Kalidas Jayaram looks like a little cute brat in a black pantsuit. They say a picture is worth a thousand words and this old photo speaks volumes of the same.

Check out the picture below:

Kalidas Jayaram made his debut at the age of 7 alongside dad Jayaram in the 2000 film, Kochu Kochu Santhoshanga. He did his first film as a hero in 2018, which was Abrid Shine's directorial Poomaram.

Up next, Kalidas has Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi's action drama, Vikram. This Lokesh Kanagaraj’s directorial will also star Shivani Narayanan, Narain, Antony Varghese, and Arjun Das in crucial roles. Produced by Raaj Kamal Films International, the much-awaited venture will be released in theatres on June 3.

Also Read: Photos: Allu Arjun looks dashing in an all-black kurta look as he arrives at a wedding