Kalidas Jayaram's sister Malavika Jayaram gets engaged in dreamy ceremony: PICS

Malavika Jayaram, the daughter of the Malayalam actor couple Jayaram and Parvathy, recently celebrated her engagement in a private ceremony. Photographs and videos of the event have surfaced online, showcasing an elegantly dressed Malavika walking onto the stage, holding hands with her brother Kalidas Jayaram.

Malavika Jayaram had previously introduced her boyfriend, Navaneeth Girish, through Instagram, and the duo was spotted together during Kalidas Jayaram and model Tarini Kalingarayar’s engagement ceremony. Nevertheless, in the photos and videos from Malavika's engagement, she is seen becoming teary-eyed after the ring exchange ceremony.

Malavika was seen wearing a white lehenga with a heavy neck choker, and her better half was seen wearing a cream-colored traditional attire. During the ring ceremony, Malavika was visibly emotional. After the rituals took place, Malavika was seen hugging her brother, the Vikram movie actor, and both were seen in tears, showcasing the unbreakable bond between the brother and sister.

The event was attended by close friends. It featured Kalidas, Tarini, and Parvathy escorting Malavika to the stage. The Poomaram actor and Tarini were seen donning yellow outfits. The D50 star was seen holding his sister's hands and walking her through the stage, with Tarini accompanying the sibling duo.

Kalidas Jayaram, Malavika's brother, also recently got engaged to his girlfriend and model, Tarini. In the presence of close family members and friends, the engagement ceremony unfolded in a brilliant show of love and tradition on November 10.

Kalidas, renowned for his performances in films like Natchathiram Nagargiradhu, looked dapper in a silk pink kurta and dhoti, while Tarini dazzled in a silver and pink lehenga.

Rajni, written and directed by Vinil Scaria Varghese, was released in theaters on December 8th. Kalidas Jayaram's notable performance was in the Kamal Haasan-starrer Vikram. He currently has multiple film projects lined up and will be seen in Indian 2, an upcoming Tamil vigilante action film directed by S. Shankar and produced by Lyca Productions and Red Giant Movies. It also stars Kajal Aggarwal and Siddhar.

