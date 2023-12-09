Kalidas Jayaram's sister Malavika Jayaram gets engaged in dreamy ceremony: PICS

Kalidas Jayaram’s sister, Malavika Jayaram gets engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Navaneeth Girish. The couple looked stunning in their traditional attire.

By Addla Sreeja
Published on Dec 09, 2023   |  11:29 AM IST  |  328
(Pc: Kochi Raaj Instagram)
Kalidas Jayaram's sister Malavika Jayaram gets engaged in dreamy ceremony: PICS (Pc: Kochi Raaj Instagram)

Malavika Jayaram, the daughter of the Malayalam actor couple Jayaram and Parvathy, recently celebrated her engagement in a private ceremony. Photographs and videos of the event have surfaced online, showcasing an elegantly dressed Malavika walking onto the stage, holding hands with her brother Kalidas Jayaram.

Related Story

entertainment

Romance Tales: Kalidas Jayaram is dating model Tarini Kalingarayar; A glimpse into their cute love story

Malavika Jayaram had previously introduced her boyfriend, Navaneeth Girish, through Instagram, and the duo was spotted together during Kalidas Jayaram and model Tarini Kalingarayar’s engagement ceremony. Nevertheless, in the photos and videos from Malavika's engagement, she is seen becoming teary-eyed after the ring exchange ceremony. 

Malavika was seen wearing a white lehenga with a heavy neck choker, and her better half was seen wearing a cream-colored traditional attire. During the ring ceremony, Malavika was visibly emotional. After the rituals took place, Malavika was seen hugging her brother, the Vikram movie actor, and both were seen in tears, showcasing the unbreakable bond between the brother and sister.

The event was attended by close friends. It featured Kalidas, Tarini, and Parvathy escorting Malavika to the stage. The Poomaram actor and Tarini were seen donning yellow outfits. The D50 star was seen holding his sister's hands and walking her through the stage, with Tarini accompanying the sibling duo.

Check out the Video of the newly engaged couple Malavika Jayaram and Navneeth Girish below

Advertisement

More about Kalidas Jayaram and his finance Tarini Kalingarayar

Kalidas Jayaram, Malavika's brother, also recently got engaged to his girlfriend and model, Tarini. In the presence of close family members and friends, the engagement ceremony unfolded in a brilliant show of love and tradition on November 10. 

Kalidas, renowned for his performances in films like Natchathiram Nagargiradhu, looked dapper in a silk pink kurta and dhoti, while Tarini dazzled in a silver and pink lehenga.

Check out the video of Kalidas Jayaram Tarini Kalingarayar's engagement below

Upcoming movie of Kalidas Jayaram

Rajni, written and directed by Vinil Scaria Varghese, was released in theaters on December 8th. Kalidas Jayaram's notable performance was in the Kamal Haasan-starrer Vikram. He currently has multiple film projects lined up and will be seen in Indian 2, an upcoming Tamil vigilante action film directed by S. Shankar and produced by Lyca Productions and Red Giant Movies. It also stars Kajal Aggarwal and Siddhar.

ALSO READ: Nayanthara reveals she does NOT want to be called ‘Lady Superstar'; check out video

Advertisement
About The Author
Addla Sreeja
Addla Sreeja
Content Writer
Twitter Linkedin

Her obsession with South cinema rivals only her obsession with fashion. She finds solace outside of the world of

...

Credits: Kochi Raaj Instagram
Entertainment South Kalidas Jayaram Jayaram
Advertisement
Highlights of the Month

Star

Salman Khan

Salman Khan
Born: 27 Dec 1965 (age 57 years), Indore, india
Zodiac Sign: Capricornus
Latest Movies: Tiger 3
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)

Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...

Read more

Movie

The Batman

The Batman
Action, Drama, Crime
 

4

Cast:

Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz

BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.

Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...

Read more
Pinkvilla Exclusive

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur to premiere on OTT from Republic Day 2024
1

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Anurag Kashyap feels his films could fare better if he was a Tamil or Malayalam director
2

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar and co. to start Firoz Nadiadwallah’s Welcome To The Jungle in Mid-December
3

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: ‘I feel really grateful’; Alia Bhatt reflects on professional and personal milestones at Red Sea Festival
4

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: 'My films are late-bloomers', Anurag Kashyap mocks at the theatrical performance of his movies
5

Latest Articles