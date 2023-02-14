Kalidas Jayaram's Valentine's Day post for girlfriend Tarini Kalingarayar is breaking hearts
Actor Kalidas Jayaram breaks a million hearts as he uploads a picture with his girlfriend, Tarini Kalingarayar on Valentine's Day.
Actor Kalidas Jayaram who mostly appears in Malayalam and Tamil movies confirmed his relationship with model Tarini Kalingarayar last year. He took to social media to post a romantic photo of the couple amidst speculations by fans. While the couple posts lovey-dovey pictures and videos together, Kalidas posted a photo where he is seen posing with Tarini on his Instagram account with the caption that he is not single anymore on the occasion of Valentine's Day.
In the photo shared by Kalidas, the actor is seen in a white shirt and his girlfriend in a blue shimmer saree. The caption reads, “Finally I’m not single for #valentineday.” The actor has three cute photos with Tarini pinned to the top of his Instagram account. While the couple wished each other on social media, it’s clear that they are not spending the day together. “Missss youuu soo much”, reads the comment of Tarini on the photo. In the post that Tarini uploaded on her account wishing her beau Happy Valentine's Day, she wrote that she is missing Kalidas a little extra today.
Watch the post here:
Popular celebrities Sanchana Natarajan, Nyla Usha, Karun Raman, and others commented on the photo sharing their best wishes for the lovebirds. However, fans have a different reaction. One user commented, “a reality check no one needed, I’ll pretend like I didn’t see this.” Another commented, “And that’s how I snub my fans.” Most comments read, "You guys are breaking my heart." The hilarious comments will make up your day even if you do not have anyone to write the caption for.
Take a look at the hilarious comments:
About Tarini Kalingarayar
Hailing from Chennai, Tarini Kalingarayar is a model by profession and the 3rd runner-up for the Miss Universe India 2021. She is a popular face for various brand endorsements and was seen with Deepika Padukone in an advertisement. While the couple has made their relationship official on Instagram, recently Tarini was spotted at Kalidas’s family wedding.
ALSO READ To the man of my dreams- Rana Daggubati's wife Miheeka Bajaj's Valentine's Day message is insanely REAL
Journalist. Perennially hungry for entertainment. Carefully listens to everything that start with "so, last night...". C... Read more