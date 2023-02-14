Kalidas Jayaram's Valentine's Day post for girlfriend Tarini Kalingarayar is breaking hearts

Actor Kalidas Jayaram who mostly appears in Malayalam and Tamil movies confirmed his relationship with model Tarini Kalingarayar last year. He took to social media to post a romantic photo of the couple amidst speculations by fans. While the couple posts lovey-dovey pictures and videos together, Kalidas posted a photo where he is seen posing with Tarini on his Instagram account with the caption that he is not single anymore on the occasion of Valentine's Day.

In the photo shared by Kalidas, the actor is seen in a white shirt and his girlfriend in a blue shimmer saree. The caption reads, “Finally I’m not single for #valentineday.” The actor has three cute photos with Tarini pinned to the top of his Instagram account. While the couple wished each other on social media, it’s clear that they are not spending the day together. “Missss youuu soo much”, reads the comment of Tarini on the photo. In the post that Tarini uploaded on her account wishing her beau Happy Valentine's Day, she wrote that she is missing Kalidas a little extra today.