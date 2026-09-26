Kalki 2: Nag Ashwin confirms shoot for Prabhas starrer to resume from mid October 2026; Aims to release sequel in 2028

Kalki 2898 AD Part 2, starring Prabhas in the lead role, is the much-awaited sequel to the 2024 sci-fi epic directed by Nag Ashwin. Now, the director himself has confirmed that the movie will begin regular shooting in mid-October 2026 and is targeting a 2028 release.

Kalki 2898 AD Part 2: Prabhas starrer begins regular shoot from mid-October 2026

In an interview with Variety India, director Nag Ashwin confirmed that following the initial shoot, the team is planning to begin regular filming in mid-October 2026.

The director said, “We're starting regular shooting in mid-October, as we now have call sheets in place for all the artists. Earlier this year, we shot individual scenes featuring Kamal sir and Bachchan sir. We were waiting for Prabhas’ call sheet, and that’s now sorted. Hopefully, we will wrap the entire shoot by mid-next year and then move into post-production. Let’s finish the shoot first; once that is done, we can talk about the release date.”

When asked whether the film would target a 2028 release, the director confirmed, “Looks like 2028, certainly.”

Moreover, Nag Ashwin said that there would be no new additions and that the team was continuing with the story they had already started. According to him, they were trying to create a larger world by exploring different stories and bringing them together to develop a more expansive narrative.

Interestingly, the director’s comments come after Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan shot individual scenes in February 2026. Pinkvilla had also exclusively reported that the film would feature a cameo by a pan-Indian actor.

More about Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD begins after the Mahabharata war, when Lord Krishna entrusts Ashwatthama with protecting his final avatar. In 2898 AD, a dystopian world is ruled by the tyrannical Supreme Yaskin, while rebellion grows against his regime. When a young woman carries a mysterious unborn child, Yaskin seeks to harness its life force, setting the stage for an epic battle between hope and tyranny.

The first instalment starred Prabhas in the lead role and also featured Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan in prominent roles. While Deepika has reportedly opted out of the project, rumours suggest that Sai Pallavi may replace her in the sequel.

Before Kalki 2, Prabhas will feature in films such as Fauzi and Spirit.

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