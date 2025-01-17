Kalki 2: Nag Ashwin to focus on THESE characters in Prabhas starrer? Producer Aswini Dutt drops MAJOR update

Kalki 2898 AD was a major hit at the box office. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the movie featured Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, and Amitabh Bachchan in prominent roles. Following the massive success of the film, fans eagerly began anticipating its sequel, which was confirmed by the team. Now, producer Aswini Dutt has revealed exciting details about Kalki 2 and shared insights about its characters.

As reported by Gulte, the producer of Kalki 2898 AD stated that the sequel will primarily revolve around three key characters—Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, and Kamal Haasan.

The first part of the film had many characters, and the story covered vast settings. Big B’s role was significant, but Kamal Haasan’s screen time was limited. This left many fans disappointed. During promotions, Kamal Haasan assured that his role in the sequel would be much longer.

"Kamal Haasan will be seen for a maximum screen time in the film. The scenes between Prabhas and Kamal will be interesting. Amitabh will also have significance. Deepika’s role will also have prominence. I don’t think the second part features new faces," said Aswini Dutt, as quoted by Gulte.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Kamal Haasan opened up about his role in the Nag Ashwin directorial and shared why he signed the film in the first place. He said, "I signed Kalki 2898 AD for the second part. I am playing a very small role in Kalki 2898 AD, but it’s the next part that intrigued me. In this part, I have shot for very limited days. But I liked the trust they have for agreeing to me on a contract for a film to be made."

Meanwhile, Kalki 2898 AD was one of the highest-grossing Telugu films of 2024. The pre-production stage of the sequel is currently underway. Deepika Padukone will reprise her role in the second part alongside Prabhas. However, further details about Kalki 2 are still being kept under wraps by the makers.

