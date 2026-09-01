Kalki 2: Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan starrer wraps 10-day shoot; Nag Ashwin confirms

Kalki 2898 AD was released in 2024 and became a massive hit, with Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Deepika Padukone in prominent roles. Now, director Nag Ashwin has confirmed that only 10 days of shooting for the sequel have been completed, with the remaining portions set to be filmed once Prabhas is available.

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Nag Ashwin confirms 10-day shoot wrapped for Kalki 2

Speaking at the pre-release event of Dulquer Salmaan’s I’m Game, Nag Ashwin said, “The planets have aligned and even taken a round. So, we will begin shooting again when they align and can take another round. Not much. We shot for only about 10 days. Once Prabhas garu is free, we will shoot in a long stretch.”

Back in February this year, Amitabh Bachchan shared glimpses from the sets of Kalki 2 on his blog. The actor was spotted filming alongside Kamal Haasan and posted pictures of himself hugging Kamal and interacting with him on set. The pictures showed him dressed as Ashwatthama, while Kamal was in casual attire rather than his Supreme Yaskin look.

Interestingly, Big B and KH did not share any scenes in the first instalment, but it appears they might finally meet in the sequel.

More about Kalki 2898 AD

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Kalki 2898 AD begins at the end of the Mahabharata’s Kurukshetra, marking the onset of the Kali Yuga in 3102 BC. After the war, Ashwatthama is entrusted by Lord Krishna with the responsibility of protecting Lord Vishnu’s final avatar when the time comes.

Six thousand years later, in 2898 AD, the world has transformed into a harsh dystopia ruled through fear by a self-proclaimed god known as Supreme Yaskin. While most people strive to appease him in hopes of gaining access to his abundant land, known as the Complex, others rise in rebellion against his tyranny.

As hope begins to fade, a new light emerges in the form of an unborn child carried by SUM-80, also known as Sumathi. With Yaskin and his followers determined to extract the child’s life force, an epic tale unfolds, setting the stage for the rest of the saga.

The first instalment starred Prabhas in the lead role and also featured Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan in prominent roles. While Deepika has opted out of the project, rumours suggest that Sai Pallavi may replace her in the sequel.

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