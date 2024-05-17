Kalki 2898 AD actor Prabhas shares cryptic note for his ‘Darlings’, says, ‘Someone special to enter…’

Actor Prabhas who is currently busy in preparation for his upcoming movie, Kalki 2898 AD set for its release next month has generated a wave of curiosity among his fans and well-wishers by posting a cryptic note on his social media this morning.

Prabhas drops mysterious message on Instagram

Today(May 17), superstar Prabhas took to his official Instagram account to share an update about some exciting news. Sharing the note, he wrote,'' Darlings!!... Finally someone very special is about to enter our life... Wait Cheyandi(do)''.

If reports are to be believed then the Adipurush actor's note is regarding Kalki 2898 AD as the makers of the Sci-fiction are gearing up to release the first single very soon. However, no official confirmation has been given yet.

The announcement has created a visible social media stir with continuous speculations about it by his fans and followers. Some are even anticipating that Prabhas' latest announcement is regarding his personal life and he is probably getting married.

More about Kalki 2898 AD

Co-written and directed by Nag Ashwin, Kalki 2898 AD includes a star-studded cast including Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani in pivotal roles. The movie draws inspiration from Hindu mythology and is about a modern-day avatar of Vishnu, a Hindu god, believed to have descended to earth to protect the world from evil forces.

The action-thriller will hit the theatres on June 27, 2024. So do not forget to mark your calendars from now.

What's next for Prabhas?

Prabhas seems to be on top of his game with several exciting projects in the pipeline. Apart from Kalki 2898 AD, the Baahubali actor is also set to star in a horror-comedy movie titled, The Raja Saab, directed by Maruti.

Reportedly, Prabhas will also start shooting for one of his most awaited films, Salaar: Part 2, the sequel to his blockbuster franchise. But that's not it.

The Saaho actor has also joined hands with directors Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Hanu Raghavapudi for their untitled respective movies as well.

