Kalki 2898 AD: Are Dulquer Salmaan, Vijay Deverakonda part of Prabhas starrer? Makers of the sci-fi film REACT

Prabhas’ upcoming mythological science fiction flick, Kalki 2898 AD, helmed by Nag Ashwin, is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated films of 2024. With the film all set to hit the silver screens on June 27th, the makers of the film are currently busy with its last minute promotions.

One of the key attractions for the upcoming film has been its star-studded cast, which includes Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani and many more, apart from the Baahubali actor. Furthermore, it has also been rumored that Dulquer Salmaan has been roped in to play a prominent role in the film. In the latest update, director Nag Ashwin, along with producers Swapna and Priyanka Dutt have reacted to these rumors.

Makers of Kalki 2898 AD talk about rumors of Dulquer Salmaan being a part of the film

In a recent interview with Film Companion, the director and producers of Kalki 2898 AD reacted to rumors regarding Dulquer Salmaan and Vijay Deverakonda being a part of the science fiction film.

The makers of the film smiled cheekily at the question and mentioned that they were just rumors. However, their smile seems to suggest that there are some interesting characters or roles that are sure to surprise the audience once the film releases later this month.

What we know about Kalki 2898 AD so far

Kalki 2898 AD is the fourth directorial venture of Nag Ashwin, and his first collaboration with the Darling Prabhas. Apart from the names mentioned earlier, it is known that Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Pasupathy, Brahmanandam and many more in crucial roles.

Furthermore, Keerthy Suresh is also a part of the film as a voice actor. The actress, who had earlier collaborated with Nag Ashwin in the 2018 film Mahanati, lends her voice to Bujji, the vehicle of Prabhas’ character Bhairava in the film.

In an interview earlier this year, the director had revealed that the film covers a timespan of 6000 years, beginning in 3102 BC when the Mahabharata ended, and going up till 2898 AD. The film has been bankrolled by C. Aswani Dutt under the banner of Vyjayanthi Movies, while Santhosh Narayanan composed the music for the film. Serbian cinematographer Djordje Stojilkovic cranks the camera for the film, while Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao will be taking care of the film’s editing.

