Kalki 2898 AD: Are makers of Prabhas starrer magnum opus planning to release four episodic preludes before film’s release?

Prabhas is all set to feature in the lead role for his upcoming film Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Aswin. The movie is slated to hit the big screens on June 27th, 2024 with the makers planning to release preludes from the film.

A recent report has claimed that the makers of Kalki 2898 AD are planning to release four episodic preludes from the movie before its release. It is said that two episodes will be released in the starting week of June, with the rest to follow suit.

The Prabhas starrer flick has been making quite the buzz for some time now. The highly-anticipated Kalki 2898 AD is already one of the most expensive films being made in India. Moreover, the report has added that the duration of each prelude is set to be between 20 and 25 minutes.

Additionally, the report also claims that the makers are planning to orchestrate an interactive fan event featuring Prabhas on May 22. The event is said to be a meet and greet with fans from all over who can meet the Salaar star in person.

Previously, Pinkvilla had exclusively reported on how the makers are planning to release animated preludes on OTT. The direct-to-digital release of these preludes would also feature Prabhas’ character from the movie which the actor himself also dubs.

More about Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Mahanati fame Nag Aswin, is an upcoming science fiction movie starring Prabhas in the lead role. The movie, drawing inspiration from Hindu mythology is set in a futuristic timeline with the Baahubali actor playing the title role.

Moreover, the film also features an ensemble cast of actors including Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone (in her Telugu debut), Disha Patani, and many more in key roles. Although the movie was initially speculated to hit the theaters on May 9th, the ongoing Lok Sabha elections postponed the release to June 27.

Prabhas’ Workfront

Besides the upcoming Kalki 2898 AD, Prabhas is also set to star in a horror-comedy movie called The Raja Saab being directed by Maruti. Moreover, the actor is also speculated to start working on the sequel to his recent blockbuster movie Salaar, called Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryaanga Parvam.

Additionally, the actor is also set to join hands with directors Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Hanu Raghavapudi for their respective movies as well.

