Kalki 2898 AD Bhairava Anthem OUT: Prabhas X Diljit Dosanjh is the perfect duo for Santhosh Narayanan’s catchy beats

After much anticipation, the Bhairava anthem from Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD has finally been released. While the audio song has been up for a few hours now, the official video song has now been uploaded across all social media platforms after a short delay. So, has it lived up to the wait and expectations? Let’s find out!

Bhairava anthem video song from Kalki 2898 AD is out now

The makers have been marketing the song as India’s biggest song of the year and it is safe to say that the song has certainly lived up to its name, emerging as an instant feet-tapper. The fusion of Punjabi and other languages in various versions of the song has fit in smoothly too.

Set in the futuristic world of Kalki 2898 AD, the song showcases glimpses of Prabhas from the world of Kalki 2898 AD while also incorporating some impactful shots between Prabhas and Punjabi artist Diljit Dosanjh.

More about Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD is an upcoming sci-fi actioner starring Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and several other talented actors in key roles. The film is written and directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Swapna C. Dutt and Aswini C. Dutt under the Vyjayanthi Movies banner.

The plot of Kalki 2898 AD

Advertisement

Going by the film’s trailer, the plot of Kalki 2898 AD is set in the futuristic city of Kasi, the last standing city in the world. It is a world where there are bounty hunters, missions, and high stakes. But everything changes when a force that has been silent for over 1000 years makes an appearance. This could either refer to the character of Ashwatthama or Kamal Haasan’s unnamed character in the film.

According to previous reports, Kamal Haasan had revealed that his role would only be 20-30 minutes in the film’s first part, perhaps indicating that the second installment of the film might involve a faceoff between Prabhas and Kamal Haasan. There have also been several theories about Deepika’s role in the film but all of these are just mere speculations.

But the good thing is we don’t have to wait much longer to witness Nag Ashwin’s grand vision on the big screen. The film is all set to hit the big screens on June 27, 2024 in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Kalki 2898 AD director Nag Ashwin replies to Amitabh Bachchan over his reaction to Prabhas and Diljit Dosanjh song Bhairava Anthem’s delay