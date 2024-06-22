Kalki 2898 AD Buzz: Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur to play Prabhas’ parents in sci-fi flick

With just days remaining for Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD to hit the silver screens, the hype surrounding the film is higher than ever. Just yesterday (June 21st), the makers of the film had unveiled the film’s release trailer, which has garnered widespread acclaim from cinephiles all around.

Undoubtedly, one of the major attractions for the mythological science fiction film has been the star-studded cast, with Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and more, apart from the Baahubali actor. In the latest update, it has been reported by the Times of India that the Mahanati actor, along with Mrunal Thakur will be playing the role of Prabhas’ character Bhairava’s parents.

Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur part of Kalki 2898 AD?

As per the report by TOI, Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur have been roped in to play the role of Prabhas’ parents. It is also understood that it will be cameo roles. If the rumor turns out to be true, this would be the second collaboration between DQ and The Family Star actress, after the 2022 film Sita Ramam.

Furthermore, it is also speculated that Vijay Deverakonda will be playing the role of Arjuna, Nani, the role of Krishna, and ace director SS Rajamouli taking on the role of either Vishwamitra or Ved Vyasa. However, it is important to note that these are speculations, and there have been no official confirmation regarding the same.

What we know about Kalki 2898 AD so far

Kalki 2898 AD marks the fourth directorial venture of Nag Ashwin, and his first collaboration with Prabhas. Apart from the names mentioned earlier, the film also features Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani, Shobana, Pasupathy and more in crucial roles, as well. Additionally, Keerthi Suresh lends her voice to Bujji, Prabhas’ character Bhairava’s vehicle from the film.

Advertisement

In an interview earlier this year, Nag Ashwin had revealed that Kalki covers a timespan of 6000 years, starting with 3102 BC, when the Mahabharata ended, and going up to 2898 AD, as the title suggests. The film has been bankrolled by C. Aswani Dutt, under the banner of Vyjayanthi Movies, while Santhosh Narayanan composes the music for the project. Serbian cinematographer Djordje Stojiljkovic cranks the camera for the film, while Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao takes care of the film’s editing.

ALSO READ: VIDEO: Kamal Haasan leaves Mumbai after pre-release event of Kalki 2898 AD; looks super cool in his casual look