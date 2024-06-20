Kalki 2898 AD Censor Certificate: Runtime to plot; Everything about Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone starrer

Kalki 2898 AD is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated movies to be coming out this year. The movie boasts a star cast of actors like Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and many more, slated to hit theaters on June 27, 2024.

With just days left before the film’s release, a copy of the censor certificate surfaced on the internet, clearly showing that the movie is 180.56 minutes long. This means the sci-fi flick is close to 3 hours in duration, likely to be the beginning of an epic saga.

Check out Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Kalki 2898 AD’s censor certificate

The upcoming movie Kalki 2898 AD had released its official trailer a few days ago, which transported the viewers into a world unlike any before. The glimpses of the trailer featured Amitabh Bachchan as Ashwatthama who has been dwelling in the world since the time of Mahabharata.

In a futuristic world set in 2898 AD, the world has crumbled into a dystopian setting where Kasi has become the last city. As people are struggling to survive in these dreadful times, a totalitarian government runs the world under the tyranny of Supreme Yaskin.

However, things seemingly take a new turn for the world with a new ray of hope coming in the form of an unborn child, who is said to be the precursor for a better world. With Ashwatthama vowing to protect the child from any sort of harm, the tyrant is hellbent on stopping it, with his government going on to hire a highly successful bounty hunter, Bhairava.

The rest of the film is likely to explore the narratives of the mythological and sci-fi world with a mystery shrouding how the world’s new form will be taken.

More about Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles features a dystopian tale mixed with themes of science fiction and Hindu mythology. The movie is said to explore the prophesied end of time with the arrival of Lord Vishnu’s final avatar Kalki.

Besides the lead actors, the film also has actors like Disha Patani, Pasupathy, Anna Ben, Shobana, and many more in intriguing roles. With Keerthy Suresh voicing the role of Bhaiarva’s futuristic car Bujji, many more actors are rumored to be playing special cameo roles in the film.

The movie directed by Mahanati’s Nag Ashwin is musically composed by Santhosh Narayanan and is slated to hit the big screens on June 27, 2024.

Check out Kalki 2898 AD's trailer:

