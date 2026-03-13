Kalki 2898 AD composer Santhosh Narayanan and Arivu lash out over Enjoy Enjaami rights; Latter says, ‘Wrote almost all words’

Kalki 2898 AD composer Santhosh Narayanan and singer Arivu have once again clashed online as the viral song Enjoy Enjaami completes five years since its release. The controversy began when a user on X (formerly Twitter) shared a clip from the song and described it as “a Tamil indie album that broke borders, went global, and ruled the lockdown days.” Another user reposted the clip and alleged that Dhee and her father had “stolen” the track from Arivu.

Santhosh Narayanan responded on social media, stating that information about the song is already publicly available for anyone willing to look for it. He said the idea for Enjoy Enjaami was conceived by singer Dhee, who also contributed some tunes, while director Manikandan developed the core storyline during the time they were working on Kadaisi Vivasayi.

The musician added that he composed, produced, and created the song’s melodies, while Arivu wrote most of the lyrics and performed the track, also adapting some traditional Oppari lines. Santhosh further clarified that he had only suggested the word “Enjaami,” as he often does with words in his songs, and concluded that in the digital era, every claim can and should be proven.

Arivu also responded to the issue, levelling allegations against the composer. The Jana Nayagan singer clarified that the beat for Enjoy Enjaami had been sent to him, after which he “wrote almost all the words”, composed the main vocal melody, and performed the song based on his cultural history and lived experiences.

He stated that while music is collaborative, credit and compensation should be fair. Arivu pointed out that although the song was shot in his village and drew from stories of his land and people, he had been credited only as a “featuring artist” despite writing the entire song and composing the main melody.

Arivu further said that he did not understand the implications at the time, but five years later, the collaborators held the rights and received royalties, while he had received neither payment nor ownership for his work. Arivu concluded that the issue was not about sympathy but about proper credit, rights, and the dignity of labour.

Later, the composer and singer continued to argue online about the song, its origin, and rights through a series of tweets.

Here are the posts:

Santhosh Narayanan is currently working on his next film, Seyon, starring Sivakarthikeyan . Directed by Thaai Kizhavi fame Sivakumar Murugesan, the film will be bankrolled by Kamal Haasan. Moreover, the composer also has Kalki 2898 AD: Part 2 in his lineup.

ALSO READ: Thalapathy Vijay’s son Jason Sanjay to drop his father’s initial from name? Here’s what we know