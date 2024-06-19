Kalki 2898 AD: Deepika Padukone talks about her experience working in Nag Ashwin-helmed sci-fi action flick, says 'It's completely…'

With less than eight days remaining for the release of India’s most ambitious film yet, Kalki 2898 AD, the film’s star cast, crew, and several other members have come together to attend the grand pre-release event in Mumbai.

Deepika Padukone shares her experience on Kalki 2898 AD

Among the lead cast is one of Bollywood’s leading ladies and soon-to-be mom, Deepika Padukone. When asked about her experience working in Kalki 2898 AD during the event, the actor responded, “It's been an incredible experience at a personal and professional level. A great learning experience.”

Talking about the unique world created by director Nag Ashwin, she said, “It's a completely new world. Can't wait to show the world what Nagi has done.”

Is THIS Deepika Padukone’s role in Kalki 2898 AD?

While many have formulated theories about each character’s significance to the plot, the most commonly seen theory about Deepika’s role is that the actress will play the role of Bhairava Kalki’s mother. While the trailer raised curiosity about her role, there is still a lot of uncertainty regarding the actress’ character, which is just mere speculation.

Everything you need to know about Kalki 2898 AD so far

Kalki 2898 AD is an upcoming sci-fi actioner starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. Apart from the aforementioned stars, the film also boasts actors like Pasupathy, Shobana, and Disha Patani in pivotal roles.

The film has been written and directed by Nag Ashwin, who previously directed films like Mahanati and Yevade Subramanyam. Swapna Dutt and Aswini C. Dutt have bankrolled this humongous vision under their Vyjayanthi Movies production banner.

Talking about the film’s technical details, Santhosh Narayanan composed the music, Djordje S. shot the film’s rich frames, and veteran Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao edited the project.

Kalki 2898 AD’s storyline and plot

While nothing is definite from the film’s trailer and other promotional content released by the makers, one thing is clear: the film relies on prominent Indian mythological themes, especially the stories in the Mahabharat.

As the film’s title suggests, there is a significance to the name Kalki - believed to be Lord Vishnu’s tenth and final avatar. As we saw earlier, Amitabh Bachchan is, of course, portraying the role of Ashwatthama, the cursed sage.

Is Prabhas essaying the role of Kalki? Is Kamal Haasan playing Kali? What is Deepika Padukone’s role in the movie? These are questions that only the movie can answer when it releases on June 27 in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

