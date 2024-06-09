Kalki 2898 AD: Deepika Padukone's new poster sets mysterious vibe about her role ahead of Prabhas starrer trailer release

Kalki 2898 AD is unquestionably one of the most ambitious productions in the history of Indian cinema. The sci-fi thriller has generated a tremendous amount of excitement on social media, prompting fans and ardent sci-fi lovers to seek updates on all project specifics.

Meanwhile, ahead of its trailer release, the makers have dropped an intense poster from the flick featuring Deepika Padukone.

Makers of Kalki 2898 AD shares new poster of Deepika Padukone

The official makers of the upcoming sci-fi thriller took to their social media platform Instagram and shared a riveting poster of Deepika Padukone in her never-seen-before avatar and wrote, “The hope begins with her. #Kalki2898AD Trailer out Tomorrow.”