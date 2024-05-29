Kalki 2898 AD director Nag Ashwin invites Tesla CEO Elon Musk to drive Bujji and requests photo-op with Cybertruck; NETIZENS REACT

Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD is a name that stirs conversations on social media with each new update about the project. The upcoming sci-fi thriller has become a huge sensation especially, after the launch of the special 6-ton beast Bujji car. The Bujji has garnered immense praise and appreciation from many celebrities including Naga Chaitanya, and F1 driver Narain Karthikeyan.

This prop has been made specially for the film and is reportedly a robotic three-wheeled vehicle. In a recent update, the director of Kalki 2898 AD has requested Tesla Motors CEO, Elon Musk, to drive and witness the greatness of Bujji. Have a look!

Nag Ashwin invites Elon Musk to India

On May 29, Nag took to his social media platform X and shared a tweet that read, "Dear @elonmusk sir... We would love to invite you to see and drive our #Bujji... it's a 6 ton beast, fully #madeinindia Fully Electric & an engineering feat.. And I daresay it'll make for a great photo-op with ur cybertruck (would be a sight to see them drive together)."

Soon after Nag's tweet for Elon went online, fans took to his comments section and expressed their happiness about the director’s initiative. A user wrote, “Oh my dearuu @elonmusk. Come and experience our Bujji in India we will whistle for you. #Kalki2898AD.”

Another one wrote, “@elonmusk pls look into it, it's a bujji car built by Mahendra and co along with @nagashwin7 supervision for the upcoming biggest scifi film from INDIA #Kalki2898AD.” One user also wrote, “What an achievement it would be if it happens !!”

Check out fans reactions

More about Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD is an upcoming Indian sci-fi thriller, which is also a dream project of Nag Ashwin. He and his team have completely given their all to this massive flick. It is a mass-scale project with an extravagant budget and an ensemble cast that promises to change the dynamics of sci-fi movies in India.

Kalki 2898 AD boasts a multi-talented star cast that features Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani, and Deepika Padukone in the crucial roles.

Besides these prominent actors, the ensemble cast includes Rajendra Prasad, Pasupathy, Saswata Chatterjee, Anna Ben, and others in key roles. Nag Ashwin wrote and directed the film, which C. Aswini Dutt produced under the Vyjayanthi Movies label.

Santhosh Narayanan composed the soundtrack for the upcoming sci-fi thriller, while Djordje Stojiljkovic directed the cinematography. The sci-fi thriller is scheduled to hit the theaters on June 27, 2024.

