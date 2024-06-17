Kalki 2898 AD director Nag Ashwin replies to Amitabh Bachchan over his reaction to Prabhas and Diljit Dosanjh song Bhairava Anthem’s delay

Kalki 2898 AD is undeniably one of the most anticipated releases from the Telugu industry this year. The Prabhas starrer has already raised expectations after the long-awaited trailer was unveiled. To keep the buzz high the makers announced to drop the Bhairava Anthem featuring Prabhas and Diljit Dosanjh but later postponed its release for a while which disappointed fans including Amitabh Bachchan.

Now, Nag Ashwin has reacted to the delay of release including Amitabh Bachchan as well.

Nag Ashwin's reply to Amitabh Bachchan on the delay

Nag Ashwin took to his social media platform X and wrote, “Thank you sir and everyone else for your patience... Things happen, delays happen...no excuses, but the whole team is really working non stop....appreciate the support and understanding... #bhairavaanthem uploading.”

Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan took to the post of Kalki 2898 AD makers and wrote, “patiently waiting.”

Soon after Nag's reply surfaced online several fans took to his comments section and expressed their disagreement over the poor marketing tactics for the next big venture in the history of Indian Cinema.

A user wrote, “Its not just about this delay , you are facing heat because unplanned delays for every content, bujji doesn’t have any banner to signify it as kalki2898ad and worst of nil promotions with 10 days for movie.”

Advertisement

Another one wrote, “Nagi garu u guys made the legendary Amit ji n all of us to wait with much anticipation, I wish this biggest song what u call is many times worth the wait ,who's announcing the time in ur team wen they r unsure? U need to check abt them.”

Check out Amitabh Bachchan's tweet