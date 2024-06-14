Kalki 2898 AD director Nag Ashwin talks about dealing with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone’s stardom: ‘I’m sort of oblivious…’

With less than two weeks remaining for its release, the hype surrounding Prabhas’ upcoming film, Kalki 2898 AD, helmed by Nag Ashwin, is higher than ever. The film, which has undoubtedly been one of the most talked about films in recent times, is all set to hit the silver screen on June 27th.

The film also boasts a star-studded cast including Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani and more in crucial roles, apart from the Baahubali actor. Needless to say, directing a cast with such a massive fan-following can be a major challenge for the filmmaker as well. The film’s director, Nag Ashwin, opened up about this challenge in a recent interview, and revealed how he dealt with it.

Nag Ashwin says reverse engineering will feel flat

In a recent interview with Film Companion, Nag Ashwin was asked about how he dealt with the stardom which comes with big names like Prabhas and Deepika Padukone. The director mentioned that he was oblivious to some things, which is good in a way.

He further mentioned that he is fully aware of the massive fan-following the actors have, and the kind of love they get. Additionally, he also said that he was sure of the kind of reaction an actor would get in a particular scene.

However, he clarified that creating scenes to showcase their stardom on purpose will end up failing. Nag Ashwin said that when a character like Bhairava works on paper, it will work on screen and with the audience. He concluded by saying that reverse engineering to think of the audience reaction and then write the scene will always end up feeling flat on the screen.

More about Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD is director Nag Ashwin’s fourth directorial venture, and his first with Prabhas. Apart from the actors mentioned above, Pasupathy, Brahmanandam, Anna Ben and more are also part of the epic mythological science fiction film. Additionally, Keerthy Suresh is also part of the film, and has lent her voice as the voice of Prabhas’ character Bhairava’s vehicle, Bujji.

The film is set to explore the 6000 between 3102 BC and 2898 AD, as revealed by the director earlier this year. C. Aswani Dutt has bankrolled the project under the banner of Vyjayanthi Movies, while Santhosh Narayanan has composed the music for the film. Furthermore, Serbian cinematographer Djordje Stojiljkovic and Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao take care of the camerawork and editing respectively.

