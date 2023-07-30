Kalki 2898 AD: Find out what Nag Ashwin is re-examining about Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer

A lot has changed for the film previously called Project K in the last month. First and foremost, the film has a new title, Kalki 2898 AD, and is thus no longer referred to by its working title, Project K. On a side note, even though the film has an official title, it would certainly take a while for people to start calling it anything other than Project K.

Also, the film debuted at the San Diego Comic-Con, where it became the first Indian film in history to achieve this momentous feat. Now, Nag Ashwin has been checking the VFX reviews of Kalki 2898 AD’s teaser on social media to make further improvements.

Producer Priyanka Dutt posts a pic of Nag Ashwin checking VFX reviews of Kalki 2898 AD for corrections

Nag Ashwin wants to rectify all the issues with Kalki 2898 AD

A picture of Nag Ashwin checking the VFX reviews was posted by Priyanka Dutt, the producer of Kalki 2898 AD. She is producing the film under her banner, Vyjayanthi Movies, and, for the uninitiated, she is married to Nag Ashwin. This goes to show that Nag Ashwin values the audience’s reactions and wants to create a good enough film to satisfy them.

Meanwhile, a few days before the film’s debut at the global event of Comic-Con, the makers released the first look of its leading actors, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone. Both looks received mixed responses!

Prabhas’ look was different from what the fans were expecting. But the criticism that Deepika’s look received was nothing compared to that of Prabhas’ look.

His first-look poster was severely criticized by a section of the audience. But after the first glimpse of the film was released, these criticisms died down as it was very well received. The glimpse proved to be one that caught everyone’s attention and immediately skyrocketed the film’s expectations.

