Kalki 2898 AD: Here's how netizens are reacting to Deepika Padukone's role as ‘Khaleesi’ in Nag Ashwin's sci-fi flick

Nag Ashwin’s highly awaited mythological science fiction flick Kalki 2898 AD, which features Prabhas in the lead role, has just hit the theaters yesterday (27th June). The film has garnered widespread acclaim from fans and critics, especially for the extraordinary performances by the ensemble cast.

However, it was one particular scene from the film that has taken the internet by storm. In a particular scene, Deepika Padukone, who plays one of the lead characters in the film, walks through fire, a scene which is sure to bring the audience to the edge of their seats. Netizens were quick to point out that the scene reminded of Emilia Clarke’s character Daenerys Targaryen from the popular show Game of Thrones.

Fans hail Deepika Padukone as Khaleesi

The scene which caught the audience’s attention, quickly went viral on social media with fans dubbing the Gehraiyaan actress as ‘Khaleesi’, which is a word for queen in Game of Thrones. They quickly drew visual comparisons between the two scenes and one particular fan even gave a GOT-like intro for Deepika’s character. They wrote:

“Deepika Targaryen: The first of her name, the Unburnt, Queen of Shambhala, Khalisee of the Great Complex, Mother of Kalki”

Check out the post below:

Another fan was quick to point out that this is not the first time one of Deepika’s characters was walking into fire. Earlier, in the 2018 film Padmaavat, helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the Fighter actress had a similar scene where she walked into fire. Fans took to social media to share their excitement after seeing the scene, even adding that the scene was out of this world.

Check out the tweets below:

More about Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD is Nag Ashwin’s fourth directorial venture, and his first outing with Prabhas. The film, which is a mythological science fiction flick, features a star studded cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani, Anna Ben, Pasupathy, Shobhana, and many more apart from Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.

The film also has a barrage of cameo appearances by popular faces like Mrunal Thakur, Dulquer Salmaan, Vijay Deverakonda and even ace director SS Rajamouli. Kalki 2898 AD covers a time span of 6000 years, starting at the end of the Mahabharata, and going up till 2898 AD, when the world is about to end. It was revealed after the film’s release that the film is just the first part, and that there will be a Kalki cinematic universe.

The science fiction film has been bankrolled by C. Aswani Dutt, Swapna Dutt and Priyanka Dutt under the banner of Vyjayanthi Movies, while Santhosh Narayanan composed the music for the film. Serbian cinematographer Djordje Sojiljkovic cranked the camera for the film, while Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao took care of the editing.

