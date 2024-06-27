Kalki 2898 AD: Here's how Vijay Deverakonda and SS Rajamouli REACTED to Prabhas starrer; share notes

The highly anticipated movie, Kalki 2898 AD, made its debut today. It has garnered rave reviews and impressive box office figures, thanks to the overwhelming support from the audience.

Several people from the industry also shared their reviews of the film and wished the entire team of Kalki 2898 AD. Similarly, Vijay Deverakonda and SS Rajamouli extended their heartfelt wishes to the team on social media.

Vijay Deverakonda and SS Rajamouli pen notes for Kalki 2898 AD’s team

Kalki 2898 AD has the potential to make a significant impact on Indian cinema with its star power, innovative storyline, and impressive visualization. Vijay Deverakonda, who has a cameo in the film, extended his congratulations to everyone involved in the project.

He especially highlighted the vision of the director of Kalki 2898 AD, Nag Ashwin, and the efforts of lead actor Prabhas. SS Rajamouli, who has directed three movies with Prabhas, including the Baahubali series, also extended congratulations to the makers and actors behind Kalki 2898 AD.

Checkout Vijay Deverakonda’s tweet about Kalki 2898 AD success

Vijay Deverakonda took to X and congratulated everyone behind the movie for the success movie achieved today. His post reads-

“Nagiiiii ❤️

Prabhas annaa ❤️

@VyjayanthiFilms❤️

I am so happy for all of you, you deserve all the love and success and power.

Celebrating for you and God bless you 🤗❤️

Respects to @SrBachchan sir, @deepikapadukone and @ikamalhaasan sir, #Kalki wouldn’t be the same without you.

#Kalki2898AD will be remembered long after we are all gone @nagashwin7”.

For the first time, Vijay Deverakonda stars in a movie alongside legends like Kamal Haasan and Amitabh Bachchan, as well as popular stars Prabhas and Deepika Padukone. Even though it's a small role, Vijay Deverakonda will cherish the opportunity to act in this grand masterpiece alongside these legends. While there's news of a sequel, it remains uncertain if Vijay Deverakonda will be part of the cast.

Rajamouli gave a thumbs up for Kalki 2898 AD

Tollywood's star director, SS Rajamouli, known for his support towards other films in the industry, gave his endorsement to Kalki 2898 AD through a X tweet.

Rajamouli wrote-

“Loved the world-building of #Kalki2898AD… It transported me into various realms with its incredible settings.

Darling just killed it with his timing and ease… Great support from Amitabh ji, Kamal sir, and Deepika.

The last 30 minutes of the film took me to a whole new world. Kudos to Nagi and the entire Vyjayanthi team for their unmatched efforts in executing it.”

The renowned director of Tollywood, Rajamouli, has expressed his admiration for Nag Ashwin's vision in Kalki 2898 AD. Rajamouli, known for creating parallel universes in his films like Magadheera and the Baahubali series, has recognized the creative talent of Nag Ashwin.

About Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD has been highly anticipated as one of the standout films of the year. Combining post-apocalyptic elements with Mahabharata mythology, this visually stunning journey has already captured the attention of early reviewers.

With an estimated budget of rs 600 crore, Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Deepika Padukone lead the film; not to forget special cameos, including one by Vijay Deverakonda.

