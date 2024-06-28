'Kalki 2898 AD is pure EXHILARATION': Adivi Sesh reviews Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Big B and Kamal Haasan starrer

Nag Ashwin’s directorial, Kalki 2898 AD, was released in theaters yesterday and received a massive response from the audience. The movie is getting great reviews from both reviewers and moviegoers. The sci-fi extravaganza starring Prabhas has stunned everyone, both for its captivating presentation and special appearances that went viral on the internet.

In a recent update, Adivi Sesh, who watched the sci-fi spectacle, shared his review of Nag and the team's spectacular vision.

Adivi Sesh showers love on Kalki 2898 AD

Adivi Sesh took to his X account and wrote, “#Kalki2808AD is pure EXHILARATION. The kind of film that makes you go “How DID they DO THAT!?!”. Take this vision combined with the awesome charisma of Prabhas garu (loved the fun) X the grace of BigB X the menace of Kamal sir.”

Well, it didn’t end there, as Adivi continued and wrote, “Deepika is more than the soul of the film, she is its purpose. My congratulations to The producers Swapna, Priyanka and Dutt uncle who have pulled together this gargantuan dream. What an incredible achievement.”

He went on to add, “Nagi, I think this is what it means for a filmmaker to follow his dreams. Brilliant Nagi, you are a true master of the craft.”

He concluded and wrote, “My kudos to you and the WHOLE team for this achievement @VyjayanthiFilms.”

Soon after Sesh’s tweet went viral, fans took to his comments section and expressed their excitement while also requested him to be in the second part.

A user wrote, “Just Awesome. It's a Make in India movie & where It's so special. Hat's off to all who made this movie possible, be actors, technicians, producers, director only screenplay should have crisp & tight. Salute again for wonderful movie, a lifetime cinematic experience.”

Another one wrote, “Where is your cameo... I thought you are also part of this cinematic universe... Waiting to see you in this universe”

More about Kalki 2898 AD

Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani are among the ensemble cast members of the science fiction film.

The narrative includes notable performances by Shobhana, Rajendra Prasad, Pasupathy, Saswata Chatterjee, Anna Ben, Chemban Vinod Jose, Brahmanandam, and other actors in addition to the main protagonists.

Santhosh Narayanan wrote the soundtrack for the science fiction thriller. C. Aswini Dutt's company, Vyjayanthi Movies, has backed Kalki 2898 AD.

The film successfully graced the big screens yesterday and created a huge mayhem at the box office. As per estimates, the film has done Rs 100 crore plus business on its first day.

