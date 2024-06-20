Kalki 2898 AD: Kamal Haasan spills beans on his role in Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer; says ‘always wanted to play a bad man’

Out of all the interesting updates that have emerged from Kalki 2898 AD, the one thing that the makers have still kept secretive is Kamal Haasan’s role in the film. The only bit of information we know is a small glimpse of the actor’s terrifying look in the trailer. However, for fans who have been curious to know more about Kamal’s involvement in the film, there is some exciting news.

During the pre-release event, when host Rana Daggubati asked the veteran actor about his role, he replied that he always wanted to play the bad man. “I was moaning to Amit Ji (Amitabh Bachchan) backstage. I always wanted to play the bad man, because the bad man gets to do all the good things,” shared the iconic actor.

Kamal Haasan on playing bad guy in Kalki 2898 AD

Kamal Haasan further expressed hilariously how heroes are always singing romantic songs and waiting for the heroine, supporting his reason for wanting to play the bad guy. “But Nagi wanted something different. So, I’m almost like a sage with a bad idea,” he added.

In classic Kamal Haasan fashion, the actor stumped the audience with his speech. From his last statement, it appears that Kamal Haasan is not necessarily playing the villain in the truest sense of the word. We shall have to wait to find out what Kamal has in store as the Supreme leader Yaskin.

More about Kalki 2898 AD

It’s now only less than a week left before Kalki 2898 AD hits the big screens on June 27. With the promotions well underway, the pre-release event in Mumbai further raised the expectations. The makers are also reportedly planning a pre-release event in Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh, where CM Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan might grace the event as chief guests.

Kalki 2898 AD stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, and several others in key roles. The film has been written and directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Vyjayanthi Movies.

