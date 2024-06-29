Kalki 2898 AD: Makers of Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan's film say 60 percent of sequel is complete, but no decision on release date

Kalki 2898 AD is undoubtedly making strides in theaters, with most audiences and critics having positive responses to it and eagerly waiting for its sequel. In the latest development, it seems the producer, Ashwini Dutt himself, has an update for the next installment.

According to a report by Suresh PRO, the producer has conveyed that 60% of the sequel to the epic movie has already been shot. However, many major portions of the upcoming film are yet to be completed.

Kalki 2898 AD’s producer spills details about the sequel

Kalki 2898 AD producer also added that with the shoot still pending, they are unclear about the release date for the next part. Moreover, in an early chat with Nag Ashwin before the film’s release, the director said that it would require almost 3 years for the sequel to be complete.

With the producer conveying the update about the upcoming sequel for the Prabhas starrer, it would be quite the anticipation of what the future holds inside the Kalki Cinematic Universe.

More about Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan in the lead roles, is a sci-fi dystopian epic that takes its inspiration from Hindu mythology. The movie directed by Nag Ashwin is set in the future of 2898 AD, which is 6,000 years after the events of Mahabharata.

The world as we know it ceased to exist with a totalitarian government ruling over the people under the governance of a proclaimed god, Supreme Yaskin. With the common folk struggling to make a living, the elites reside in a hovering city filled with resources called the Complex.

Despite this, a new ray of hope comes to light when the prophesied 10th avatar of Lord Vishnu, known as Kalki, is set to take birth and is likely to cleanse the world, ushering in a new cycle of time. However, obstacles are formed as a huge menace, making us question how it would all lead up to.

The movie also features an additional ensemble cast of actors like Disha Patani, Saswata Chatterjee, Brahmanandam, Rajendra Prasad, Shobhana, Pasupathy, and many more in prominent roles.

