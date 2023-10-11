Kalki 2898 AD: Makers reveal Amitabh Bachchan’s look from the film on his birthday

Kalki 2898 AD has been one of the most anticipated films for quite some time now. The film boasts a star-studded cast, featuring names like Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and more. The film is helmed by Nag Ashwin, who is known for box office hits like Mahanati and Yevade Subramanyam.

Team Kalki wishes Amitabh Bachchan on his birthday

In the latest update related to the film, the makers have taken to social media to wish Big B on his birthday. Additionally, the team also revealed the Sholay actor’s look from the film. The team wrote on X:

“It’s an honor to be part of your journey and witness your greatness. Happy Birthday @SrBachchan sir - Team #Kalki2898AD”

Check out the post below:

What we know about the movie so far

Kalki 2898 AD is a science fiction film with Nag Ashwin at the helm of it, marking his fourth directorial venture after Yevade Subramanyam, Mahanati and X-Life (a segment in the anthology film Pitta Kathalu). The film was initially announced in 2020, under the working title ‘Project K’, with Prabhas as the lead actor.

It was later announced that the Baahubali actor would be joined by Disha Patani, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and more in prominent roles. The teaser for the film premiered at the 2023 San Diego Comic Con, and has garnered positive responses. The film is bankrolled by C. Aswani Dutt, under the banner Vyjayanthi Movies, and the music for the film is composed by Santhosh Narayanan, known for films like Vada Chennai and Mahaan.

Earlier, the makers of the film had issued a legal notice against copyright infringement, saying any part of the film, footage, stills, music or even images if used without permission, would be punishable under the Copyright Act. The film will reportedly release early next year.

What’s next for Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan will next be seen in the upcoming film Ganpath, which features Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles. The film is helmed by Vikas Bahl, and is all set for release on 20th October. Apart from that, the Jhund actor is also a part of Rajinikanth’s upcoming film with TJ Gnanavel, which is tentatively titled Thalaivar170.

ALSO READ: Chiranjeevi wishes Amitabh Bachchan on birthday and celebrates their enduring friendship with PICS