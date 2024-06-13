Kalki 2898 AD: Meet Disha Patani as Roxie in a bold birthday poster from Prabhas starrer

Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD is undeniably one of the biggest releases from the Telugu industry this year. The Nag Ashwin directorial has already raised huge bars after unveiling its trailer which shows massive potential.

Now, the makers of Kalki 2898 AD have unveiled a new poster of Disha Patani on the occasion of her 31st birthday.

Makers of Kalki 2898 AD give special birthday surprise to Disha Patani

The makers of Kalki 2898 AD took to their social media platform Instagram and shared the still of Disha as Roxie. The poster was shared with a heartfelt caption, wishing the actress on her birthday.

The caption read: “Wishing our Roxie, @dishapatani a very Happy Birthday. #Kalki2898AD.”

In the poster, Disha stands in her bold and powerful avatar while slaying in an all-black outfit.

Soon after the post went online, fans took to the comments section of the post and expressed their excitement on the same. A user wrote, “Happy birthday disha patani mam.” And, another user expressed, “Slaying the hotness.”

More about Kalki 2898 AD

The fictional, uninhabited future society is the backdrop for this science fiction thriller. The storyline centers on the mystical Kalki, the Hindu deity Lord Vishnu's tenth and last form.

The film's ensemble cast also stars Deepika Padukone, Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Disha Patani in addition to Prabhas.

Apart from the lead stars, the ensemble cast features important roles from Rajendra Prasad, Pasupathy, Saswata Chatterjee, Anna Ben, Chemban Vinod Jose, Brahmanandam, and others. The forthcoming sci-fi thriller's soundtrack is composed by Santhosh Narayanan.

Bankrolled by Vyjayanthi Movies, under the supervision of C. Aswini Dutt. The Nag Ashwin's directorial is all geared up to mark its dynamic presence on screens from June 27, 2024.

