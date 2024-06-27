Kalki 2898 AD Movie Release LIVE UPDATES: Makers of Prabhas starrer request to not give out spoilers

Kalki 2898 AD brings together the top talents of the country. Amitabh Bachchan will be seen as 'Ashwatthama', while Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan sports an unrecognizable yet deadly avatar as 'Yaskin'.

On the other hand, Prabhas appears as 'Bhairava' alongside 'Bujji' on a perilous bounty hunt, as witnessed in the Kalki 2898 AD trailer. Deepika Padukone portrays 'Sumati', and Disha Patani makers her presence as 'Roxie' in the film.