Kalki 2898 AD Movie Release LIVE UPDATES: Makers of Prabhas starrer request to not give out spoilers

Written by Khushboo Ratda Updated on Jun 27, 2024
Kalki 2898 AD Movie Release
Jun 27, 2024 09:01 AM IST
Amitabh Bachchan plays 'Ashwatthama' & Prabhas as 'Bhairava' alongside 'Bujji'

Kalki 2898 AD brings together the top talents of the country. Amitabh Bachchan will be seen as 'Ashwatthama', while Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan sports an unrecognizable yet deadly avatar as 'Yaskin'.

On the other hand, Prabhas appears as 'Bhairava' alongside 'Bujji' on a perilous bounty hunt, as witnessed in the Kalki 2898 AD trailer. Deepika Padukone portrays 'Sumati', and Disha Patani makers her presence as 'Roxie' in the film. 

Jun 27, 2024 08:53 AM IST
Say no to spoilers and piracy…

Vyjayanthi Movies, the makers of Kalki 2898 AD took to social media and requested everyone to not give out spoilers. The makers of the Prabhas starrer also penned an emotional note on their 4 years of long journey and the hard work put in by director Nag Ashwin and team. 

