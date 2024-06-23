Kalki 2898 AD: Nagarjuna has THIS to say about Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan

The Indian film industry is currently riding on the wave of what can only be termed the Kalki phenomenon. Anywhere you look on social media at the moment, Kalki 2898 AD is the topic of discussion, much to the credit of the film’s material.

King Nagarjuna is blown away by the world of Kalki 2898 AD

Akkineni Nagarjuna, who himself has recently featured in an ambitious project such as Brahmastra: Part 1, shared his thoughts on Kalki 2898 AD. He wrote in his post on X (formerly Twitter), “What a world you have created Nagi!!! Bringing our incredible tales of India on to the big screen!! Overwhelmed and excited to see the film!!”

Nagarjuna’s special message for Prabhas

Talking about the film’s lead cast, Nagarjuna wrote, “Amit ji on fire, Kamal ji just wow!!” Speaking about Prabhas, Nagarjuna shared, “Prabhas, I admire your courage to experiment!!”

He concluded his tweet by wishing the producers of the film, Vyjayanthi Movies, also calling them his favorite producers.

Before Nagarjuna, several other celebrities have already shared their thoughts on the film, specifically talking about the mind-blowing second trailer.

Recently, we saw overwhelming reactions from industry folks such as SS Rajamouli, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Vijay Deverakonda, and even, Silambarasan TR.

All about Kalki 2898 AD before its release

Kalki 2898 AD is undeniably the next biggest thing in Indian cinema. Made on a mammoth budget, the film is believed to be the most expensive Indian film ever. A film riding on so many expectations also requires the ideal star cast to pull the crowd into the cinema halls.

Apart from its main cast of Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Deepika Padukone, the film also has Bollywood actress Disha Patani, legendary Malayalam actress Shobana, Tamil actor Pasupathy, Kumbalangi Nights and Helen fame actress Anna Ben in key roles.

Kalki 2898 AD promises to be an entertaining sci-fi action drama, with intertwined references to the Mahabharat. The film will be released exclusively in theatres on June 27, 2024, in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

