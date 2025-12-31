Kalki 2898 AD Part 2: Is Prabhas starrer sci-fi epic’s sequel filming from February 2026? Here’s what we know

Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas, was released in theaters on June 27, 2024, and went on to become a massive box-office success. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film ended on a cliffhanger, leaving fans eagerly waiting for its sequel. Now, it appears that the shoot may begin soon.

Kalki 2898 AD Part 2 to begin filming in February 2026?

According to a report by Aakashavaani, Kalki 2898 AD Part 2 is expected to go on floors in February 2026. However, details regarding the production remain limited, and an official confirmation from the makers is still awaited. Prabhas himself is currently busy with the shoot for Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit.

All eyes have been on developments surrounding the Kalki 2898 AD franchise ever since the film concluded on a cliffhanger in 2024. Additionally, the film’s leading actress, Deepika Padukone, reportedly exited the project earlier due to differences with the makers. Her exit was officially announced by the production team.

While a replacement for her role has not been officially confirmed, speculation suggests that Bollywood actresses such as Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra Jonas are being considered. However, no confirmations have been made so far.

More about Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD begins at the end of the Mahabharata’s Kurukshetra War, marking the onset of the Kali Yuga in 3102 BC. After the war, Ashwatthama is entrusted by Lord Krishna with the responsibility of protecting Lord Vishnu’s final avatar when the time comes.

Six thousand years later, in 2898 AD, the world has transformed into a harsh dystopia, ruled through fear by a self-proclaimed god known as Supreme Yaskin. While most people strive to appease him in hopes of gaining access to his abundant land, known as the Complex, others rise in rebellion against his tyranny.

As hope begins to fade, a new light emerges in the form of an unborn child in SUM-80, also known as Sumathi. With Yaskin and his followers determined to extract the child’s life force, an epic tale unfolds, setting the stage for the rest of the saga.

Starring Prabhas in the lead role, the first installment also featured Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan in prominent roles.

