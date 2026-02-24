Kalki 2898 AD Part 2: Kamal Haasan and Amitabh Bachchan reunite on sets for Prabhas starrer’s sequel; PICS

Kalki 2898 AD was released in theaters in 2024 and became a massive hit. As the film nears two years since its release, work on the sequel has begun, with Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan starting the shoot.

Kalki 2898 AD: Part 2 begins with Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan’s shoot

In a recent update on Amitabh Bachchan’s blog, both Big B and Kamal Haasan were spotted together as they reunited on the sets of Kalki 2898 AD: Part 2. As Bachchan returned to Hyderabad for the film’s shoot, the superstar spoke about sharing the screen with Kamal once again.

The actor wrote, “Meeting up with the great Kamal Haasan… we shall be working together after ages… last in Giraftar. Kalki 2 has begun work, and I shall ever cherish the love and affection of your anticipated presence on Sunday.”

Apart from the reunion between Big B and Kamal Haasan, the pictures also show the superstar once again donning the avatar of Ashwatthama.

Here are the pictures:

More about Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD begins at the end of the Mahabharata’s Kurukshetra War, marking the onset of the Kali Yuga in 3102 BC. After the war, Ashwatthama is entrusted by Lord Krishna with the responsibility of protecting Lord Vishnu’s final avatar when the time comes.

Six thousand years later, in 2898 AD, the world has transformed into a harsh dystopia ruled through fear by a self-proclaimed god known as Supreme Yaskin. While most people strive to appease him in hopes of gaining access to his abundant land, known as the Complex, others rise in rebellion against his tyranny.

As hope begins to fade, a new light emerges in the form of an unborn child carried by SUM-80, also known as Sumathi. With Yaskin and his followers determined to extract the child’s life force, an epic tale unfolds, setting the stage for the rest of the saga.

The first installment starred Prabhas in the lead role and also featured Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan in prominent roles. As Deepika has reportedly opted out of the project, rumors suggest that Sai Pallavi may replace her in the sequel.

While Prabhas is currently working on Fauzi and Spirit, he is expected to join the shoot of Kalki 2 later.

