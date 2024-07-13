Kalki 2898 AD: Prabhas drops his majestic and fierce poster as Surya Putra Karna from the Nag Ashwin directorial

Making a storm in the theaters, Rebel star Prabhas stars in the lead role of the blockbuster film Kalki 2898 AD. The film, a mythological sci-fi flick, showcases the actor as a bounty hunter named Bhairava.

However, in a surprising turn of events, it is finally revealed that Bhairava is the reincarnation of Surya Putra Vaikartana Karna from the Mahabharata. Now, the makers have officially unveiled his look from the movie.

Check out Prabhas’ official first look as Surya Putra Karna from Kalki 2898 AD

The movie Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin, features Prabhas as a fierce warrior from the Hindu epic Mahabharata, offering a surprising feast for fans. The film presents a dystopian tale set in the city of Kasi in the year 2898 AD.

With the world having undergone severe changes over the years, the new world is run by a proclaimed totalitarian god called Supreme Yaskin. Living under the fear of the tyrant’s rule, many people have accepted the dire fate of life, while a band of warriors rebels against him.

Despite it seeming that the fate of the world is sealed, a ray of hope shines when the prophesized 10th avatar of Lord Vishnu from Hindu mythology is set to take birth. The rest of the film focuses on how the wrongdoers try to seek out the unborn child, leading to battles breaking out all over.

More about Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD features Prabhas in the lead role with actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan playing the co-leads in the film. Besides the main leads, the film also has actors Disha Patani, Saswata Chatterjee, Brahmanandam, Rajendra Prasad, Shobhana, Pasupathy, Anna Ben, and many more in key roles.

Moreover, the film also had artists like Vijay Deverakonda, Mrunal Thakur, Dulquer Salmaan, SS Rajamouli, Ram Gopal Varma, and more in cameo roles, offering surprises in due course of the film. The film also marks the first installment in a cinematic universe with a sequel set to happen.

