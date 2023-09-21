Kalki 2898 AD: Prabhas’ film producers serve copyright notice amidst infringement concerts; DEETS inside

Kalki 2898 AD has been one of the most anticipated films for the past couple of years. The film boasts a star-studded cast, having names like Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, and more. The film is helmed by Nag Ashwin, known for box office hits like Mahanati and Yevade Subramanyam.

In the most recent update related to the film, the producers, Vyjayanthi Movies, have issued a legal notice against copyright infringement. They took to their official social media handle to announce the copyright notice. According to the notice, sharing of any sort of ‘scenes, footages, stills, music, images or anything else pertaining to the film by any persons including through social media’ would be a criminal offense, punishable under the Copyright Act of 1957.

Check out the post below