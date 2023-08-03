Kalki 2898 AD: Prabhas opens up on working with Deepika Padukone; Reveals about her role

Filmmaker Nag Ashwin and Prabhas' upcoming film Kalki 2898 AD got a grand launch at San Diego's Comic Con. The film features a star-studded cast including Deepika Padukone as the female lead, Kamal Haasan as an antagonist, and Amitabh Bachchan in a key role. This film also marks Deepika's comeback to the South after a long while and fans can't wait to watch her with Prabhas. The Saaho actor recently opened up about working with the Bollywood actress and also called his co-star the biggest superstar.

In an interview with Screen Rant, Prabhas shared his experience of working with Deepika on Kalki 2898 AD.

Prabhas calls Deepika Padukone biggest superstar

Sharing his experience of working with Deepika Padukone on Kalki, Prabhas said, She's the biggest superstar, the most beautiful lady, and she's already famous globally. I think she's doing Louis Vuitton, TAM AdEX, and the biggest international commercials. So, she's just vibrant when she comes into the set, and I always loved her. I wanted to work with her, this is the first time I'm working with her, so yeah."

Talking about the actress' character in the film, filmmaker Nag Ashwin added, "We still have to see Deepika's character fully, and then we will probably understand the reason why we cast her. Because it is an important character."

About Kalki 2898 AD

Deepika Padukone preferred to skip Comic-Con in solidarity with the ongoing SAG-AFTRA protests. Speaking of the glimpse of Project K that was released, it looked intense and inventive. Even though the film’s team received a lot of flack for the first poster, they certainly redeemed themselves with the first glimpse.

Kalki 2898 AD is set to explore a never-seen-before territory in Indian cinema, especially the Telugu film industry, with this ambitious project. Produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, this sci-fi thriller is being made on a huge budget of around Rs 500 crores and is said to be one of the highest-budgeted movies ever in Indian cinema. Kalki will hit theaters worldwide on January 12, 2024, on the occasion of Sankranthi.

