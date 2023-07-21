Kalki 2898 AD: Prabhas promises collab with Ram Charan; Opens up on doing heavy VFX films amid backlash

Prabhas has become a pan-Indian superstar representing Indian cinema worldwide. With Project K, he took another height as the film's title and teaser was launched at San Diego's Comic Con. The actor attended the grand event in the US with Rana Daggubati, Kamal Haasan, Nag Ashwin, and the team. The Adipurush also interacted with the media and shared about the film.

Prabhas along with the Kalki team took a Q&A session with fans and answered about film, shooting, and more. During the interaction, Rana praised Prabhas for building epic franchises whether sci-fi, mythological, or love stories. To which, the hot questioned Prabhas if he had any 'blue screen fatigue'. The actor replied with a smile, "I got bored of it. It's not real stuff, but then it is real."

He further added that he felt relief after watching the teaser on the big screen. "I saw the teaser now and I'm like okay, it's fine."

Prabhas interacts with fans for Q/A session at the launch of Kalki 2898 AD at US

Prabhas Assures collab with Ram Charan for a film

Audiences are eagerly waiting to watch Prabhas do multistarrer after the blockbuster film Baahubali, where he teamed up with Rana Daggubati. When asked about possible collaborations with stars like Ram Charan, the actor said, "Yeah, we might sometime. Ram Charan is my friend, they all are my friends, so we are going to work one day for sure."

About Kalki 2898 AD launch at Comic Con

The Project K aka Kalki 2829 AD team got a grand welcome at the SDCC event in the US. Prabhas' fans went frenzy and welcomed with a large banner attached to a plane flying in the sky. Several photos from the event of Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, and others have gone viral as well.

The glimpse video of Kalki 2898 AD was unveiled on Friday midnight and it promises a unique experience. The film is set to explore a never-seen-before territory in Indian cinema, especially the Telugu film industry, with this ambitious project. While the first look left fans dejected, the glimpse video hyped up the expectations again.

