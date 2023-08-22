Kalki 2898 AD: Prabhas recreates Chiranjeevi's popular trend in unseen clip on megastar's birthday

Prabhas' upcoming film Kalki 2898 AD gave a special tribute to Chiranjeevi on his birthday. The makers shared an unseen clip of Prabhas from the film to wish the megastar on 68th birthday. They followed the megastar's popular trend Chiru Leaks and unveiled a fiery clip of Prabhas with fire. The clip is going viral on social media.

The makers of Kalki 2898 AD took to Twitter and shared a new clip of the actor from the film. The caption read, "Straight from the hearts and the editing room of #Kalki2898AD. Here's wishing our Megstar @KChiruTweets garu an extraordinary birthday (sic)." For the unversed, Chiranjeevi is known to leak storyline, give spoilers and share photos from sets. So following the trend, the Kalki 2898 team did the same.

Not just the Kalki team, on the occasion of Chiranjeevi's 68th birthday, several celebrities took to Twitter and conveyed their wishes to the actor. Several celebrities, including Jr NTR, Allu Arjun, Mammootty, and Mahesh Babu, among others have wished Chiranjeevi.

Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD team gives a special tribute to Chiranjeevi on his birthday

About Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD is set to explore a never-seen-before territory in Indian cinema, especially the Telugu film industry, with this ambitious project. The film features Deepika Padukone as the female lead, Kamal Haasan essaying the role of antagonist, and Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani in key roles. Produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, this sci-fi thriller is being made on a huge budget of around Rs 500 crores and is said to be one of the highest-budgeted movies ever in Indian cinema. Kalki will hit theaters worldwide on January 12, 2024, on the occasion of Sankranthi.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Chiranjeevi: 2 BIG updates about his upcoming films Mega156 and Mega157 announced