Kalki 2898 AD Pre-release Event: Amitabh Bachchan says it’s ‘great honour' to be a part of Nag Ashwin directorial

Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD is all set for its grand release soon. The film has already created quite a lot of buzz among fans and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to maintain its massive hype. Meanwhile, the team is currently attending the Kalki pre-release event in Mumbai.

During the pre-release event, legendary actor Amitabh shared his views on working on the next big thing in Indian Cinema.

Amitabh Bachchan on working in Kalki 2898 AD

During the event, when a person asked Amitabh Bachchan about working in Kalki 2898 AD, an excited Big B said, “It's a great honour to work in this film. It's been truly a wonderful experience to work in a setup that has gone beyond what we have done in our careers.”

He further added, “It is a little ahead of its time. It's a great honour for me to be a part of this movie.”

Later the iconic actor shared his thoughts about the vision Nag Ashwin presented at first to him. He recalled, “When Nagi explained the idea, for a long time after he left, I was thinking what the hell Nagi is thinking”

Amitabh concluded by saying, “For me to just be a part of it is an experience I will never forget.”

More about Kalki 2898 AD

This science fiction thriller is set against the backdrop of a hypothetical, abandoned future society. The tenth and last form of the Hindu deity Lord Vishnu, the mystical Kalki, is the focal point of the narrative.

In addition to Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas, the ensemble cast also features Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, and Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan in key roles.

In addition to the main actors, Rajendra Prasad, Pasupathy, Saswata Chatterjee, Anna Ben, Chemban Vinod Jose, Brahmanandam, and others have significant roles in the narrative.

Santhosh Narayanan wrote the soundtrack for the sci-fi thriller. Managed by C. Aswini Dutt, Vyjayanthi Movies has provided the funding. The much-anticipated Nag Ashwin film will hit the big screens on June 27, 2024.

